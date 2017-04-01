Trump launches voter fraud commission

President Donald Trump today signed an executive order creating a commission to investigate voter fraud. The panel, called the “Presidential Commission on Election Integrity,” will look at “vulnerabilities” in the U.S. election system as well as allegations of improper voting, fraudulent voter registration, and voter suppression. The order follows claims by Trump that millions voted illegally in the 2016 election. Vice President Mike Pence will chair the panel, co-chaired by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, according to White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Kobach championed a proof-of-citizenship voting requirement as an anti-fraud measure in Kansas. The commission will complete its work and report to the president by 2018.