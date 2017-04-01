Trump issues Iran sanctions but keeps nuclear deal

The Trump administration said today it would keep in place the sanctions relief promised to Iran as part of the nuclear deal but also add new, unrelated sanctions to punish the rogue country for its ballistic missile program. The White House plans to renew a six-month waiver on sanctions put in place by the Obama administration as Trump and his advisers review the nuclear deal and work on a comprehensive Iran policy, said Stuart Jones, the top U.S. diplomat in charge of the Middle East. “This ongoing review does not diminish the United States’ resolve to continue countering Iran’s destabilizing activity in the region, whether it be supporting the Assad regime, backing terrorist organizations like Hezbollah, or supporting violent militias that undermine governments in Iraq and Yemen,” Jones said, hinting that Trump might still scrap the nuclear deal later on.