Trump hints at ‘tapes’ of Comey chats

President Donald Trump added more fuel to the fire still raging over his surprise sacking of the FBI director when he issued a veiled threat this morning on Twitter: “James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!” Trump’s suggestion that he might be taping visitors without their knowledge bolsters comparisons of the Comey firing to President Richard Nixon’s purge of officials investigating the Whitewater scandal. Nixon routinely recorded his conversations in the Oval Office. The White House declined to answer questions this morning about whether Trump had renewed the practice. The recording controversy comes on the heels of reports that Trump asked Comey to pledge loyalty to him. The president also claimed Comey told him he wasn’t under investigation related to Russian election meddling, an admission intelligence experts say would be highly irregular, if true. Comey has yet to speak about his firing and the subsequent fallout.