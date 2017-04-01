Trump departs for first foreign trip

President Donald Trump leaves this afternoon for a five-stop, eight-day international trip across the Middle East and Europe. He arrives tomorrow in Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, where he will deliver a speech to the Islamic world. Next, he flies to Israel to meet with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas. He will then travel to Rome and the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis. His trip concludes with a meeting of NATO in Brussels and a meeting of the leaders of the G7, a gathering of Western economic powers, in Sicily. Trump departs Sicily for Washington, D.C., next Saturday, May 27.