Trump arrives in Israel

President Donald Trump touched down in Israel this morning, the second stop on his first foreign trip as commander in chief. Speaking beside Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in Jerusalem, he emphasized the importance of ensuring Iran doesn’t acquire a nuclear weapon—a shared goal with Israel. He then stressed America’s unique relationship with Israel: “We are not only long-time friends—we are great allies and partners. We stand together always.” Trump made history overnight, flying on Air Force One between Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Tel Aviv. It was the first public direct flight between the two countries, which don’t have diplomatic relations. During his two-day stay in Israel, Trump will meet with both Israeli and Palestinian leaders. He will join Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for dinner Monday evening and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem the following day. Trump then plans to travel to Rome on Wednesday for a visit with Pope Francis and then to Brussels for a meeting with Belgium leaders later in the day.