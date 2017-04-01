Trump and Abbas discuss Middle East solutions

President Donald Trump welcomed Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to the White House today and promised to work as a mediator for Middle East peace. In a joint appearance with Abbas, Trump urged the Palestinians to unify against violence and directly negotiate a peace agreement with Israel. Abbas reiterated his support for a two-state solution. Trump has asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “hold back” on expanding Jewish settlements in the West Bank while also saying he could support either a two- or one-state solution if both sides agree on it. Trump was expected to ask Abbas to stop payments to the families of Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli jails, something Israel views as support for terrorism.