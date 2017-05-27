Treadmill politics

The Beginning of Politics by Moshe Halbertal and Stephen Holmes (Princeton, 2017) is a brilliant analysis of two brilliant books, 1 and 2 Samuel. The authors rightly praise “the way in which the beautifully crafted narratives cut to the core of human politics.” They are unlike what other countries in the ancient Near East produced, where “the king was either a God, an incarnation of a God, or a semi-mythic human king. … Rather than declaring that ‘the king is a God,’ the new theology postulated instead that ‘God is the king.’”

The three main characters in the saga—Samuel, Saul, and David—are all humans and sinners, rather than pillars of the cosmic order. This also makes 1 and 2 Samuel different from anything else of its time: “The narrative notoriously lacks the celebratory features that usually accompany any coronation or heroic founding of a new political regime.” That honesty makes the history “the first of its kind in world literature” and an act of journalistic witnessing—in essence, “Beware of what I saw and have told you”—rather than a piece of propaganda.

We might expect from Princeton a “higher criticism” view that 1 and 2 Samuel came from multiple writers, but the two authors, both NYU professors, say that “fails to do justice, we believe, to the unity and brilliance of the authorial voice. … The author was not a scribal courtier either. No court would allow the composition of such an unflattering official history of its beginnings.” The author also knew how to show rather than tell, even when he quoted people telling: After Samuel tells the Israelites that a king will grab from his people their time and their money to use for his purposes, the people still fool themselves sufficiently to use the first-person plural, believing the king will fight “our battles.”