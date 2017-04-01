Texas lawmakers move to protect faith-based adoption agencies

The Texas House gave preliminary approval late Tuesday to a bill that protects Christian adoption agencies from discrimination lawsuits. The agencies, which contract with the state to place foster children with adoptive families, don’t work with homosexual couples. Gay rights groups have already accused them of discrimination, and the agencies feared costly lawsuits would soon follow. Despite claims the faith-based agencies are hurting families, the National Adoption Council said homosexual couples and others turned away by Christian adoption agencies, including some single people, have never had a problem finding other agencies to work with. The bill directs the state to make sure agencies without religious objections are available to help any prospective parents turned away by groups because of conscience protections, according to sponsor Rep. James Frank. “Everyone is welcome. But you don’t have to think alike to participate,” Frank said. The House will take a final vote on the legislation later today before sending it on to the Senate, where it likely will get a favorable reception.