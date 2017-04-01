Texas considers bill that could sideline transgender wrestler

The Texas Senate has approved a bill that could prevent transgender wrestler Mack Beggs from competing next year. Beggs, who was born female but is taking testosterone treatments in an effort to become male, made national headlines last year because Texas regulations require students to participate in sports based on the gender on their birth certificates. Several female wrestlers refused to take the mat against Beggs, and parents complained their daughters would be at greater risk for injury if they did compete. Beggs won the state wrestling title. The new bill, which still must be approved by the state Senate, gives the high school sport governing body leeway to consider instances of steroid use on a case-by-case basis to evaluate potential safety and fairness conflicts. Current regulations exempt transgender students from bans on steroid use. Critics say the law unfairly targets Beggs, who will be a senior next year. They want the state to adopt rules used by the NCAA, which allows students to participate in sports based on gender identity. That could allow boys to compete against girls, which would create an unfair advantage similar to Beggs’ situation.