Technicians worldwide work to restore computer systems after ransomware attack

A worldwide ransomware cyberattack known as “WannaCry” has technicians working around the clock to restore Britain’s crippled hospital network and secure computers that operate factories, banks, government agencies, and transportation systems in other nations. The effort to extort cash from computer users forced Microsoft to change its policy, making security fixes available for free for older Windows systems used by millions of individuals and small businesses. Britain was forced to cancel or delay treatment for thousands of hospital patients, including those with cancer. The attack also affected train systems in Germany and Russia, phone companies in Madrid and Moscow, and the social security system in Brazil. The U.K.’s National Cyber Security Center urged people to update security software fixes, run anti-virus software, and back up their data elsewhere. Darien Huss, a 28-year-old research engineer for a cybersecurity firm living in western Michigan, is credited with discovering on Friday a “kill switch” in the malware. Huss shared the information with a British researcher, known as Malware Tech, who unexpectedly stopped the malware’s spread by simply registering a domain name.