Suspect in Times Square mayhem charged with murder

Richard Rojas, 26, the man accused of mowing down a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square yesterday, killing a teenager, and wounding over 20 others, appeared in court today to face a felony murder charge. Rojas did not enter a plea but is due back in court next week. Rojas, who was tackled by onlookers trying to flee the scene after his car rammed into steel security barriers, told police they should have shot him and that he wanted to “kill them all.” He said he had smoked marijuana laced with PCP prior to the incident. Alyssa Elsman, 18, a tourist from Michigan, was killed in the crash. Her 13-year-old sister was among the 22 injured. Rojas enlisted in the Navy in 2011, spent two months in a naval prison in 2013 for unknown reasons, and was discharged as a result of a special court-martial in 2014.