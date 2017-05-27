Storm stories

The U.S. government during the Obama administration frequently promoted its climate change agenda by manipulating scientific data, claims a former top official. Steven Koonin served as the Department of Energy’s undersecretary for science from 2009 to 2011. “What you saw coming out of the press releases about climate data, climate analyses was, I would say, misleading, sometimes just wrong,” Koonin said in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal.

For example, the 2014 National Climate Assessment found that hurricane activity had increased from 1980. “What they forgot to tell you,” Koonin said, “and you don’t know until you read all the way into the fine print, is that it actually decreased in the decades before that.” He said scientific papers concur that there is no definite long-term trend in hurricane activity, and the apparent increase since 1980 is actually a return to normal after a long period of decreased activity.