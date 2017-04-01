Senate confirms Lighthizer as U.S. trade representative

The U.S. Senate voted 82-14 Thursday to confirm Robert Lighthizer to serve as U.S. trade representative. The veteran trade lawyer told the Senate during his confirmation hearing that he agrees with President Donald Trump’s “America First” trade policy, and that the United States can do better in negotiating trade agreements and enforcing trade laws. Lighthizer, 69, a former deputy U.S. trade representative in the Reagan administration, has been especially critical of U.S. trade policies with China, saying U.S. trade officials have been too passive in the face of numerous Chinese trade abuses, including limiting foreign competition, manipulating its currency, and subsidizing its exporters to give them a price advantage. Some Republicans opposed Lighthizer’s nomination, in part because they said he didn’t appreciate the economic benefit of the North American Free Trade Agreement, a deal Trump has said he will renegotiate or end.