Sen. Thom Tillis OK after collapsing during race

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., had a brief scare this morning when he collapsed while running the ACLI Capital Challenge, a 3-mile race in Anacostia Park. The annual charity run draws a number of politicians and prominent Washington, D.C., figures. An ambulance took Tillis to a nearby hospital, where he posted a video to Twitter dispelling rumors he had received CPR. He said he got overheated while running but was otherwise fine.