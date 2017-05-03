Rice refuses to testify in Russian election-meddling probe

Former national security adviser Susan Rice will not testify Monday before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism, declining an invitation sent by chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. Through her lawyer, Rice noted the invitation came only from Graham and not his Democratic counterpart, hinting at a partisan purpose for the proposed questioning. The subcommittee is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election and will hear testimony from former acting Attorney General Sally Yates and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. Republicans want to question Rice because of her request after the election for the names of Trump transition team members referenced in intelligence reports. Rice has denied she asked for the names for political purposes. Subcommittee co-chairman Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., said he believed Rice’s appearance would have been a distraction from the group’s main focus on Russia.