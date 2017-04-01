Putin: Attacks on Trump are ‘political schizophrenia’

Russian President Vladimir Putin weighed in today on the intelligence-sharing scandal roiling Washington, calling attacks on President Donald Trump “political schizophrenia.” Putin dismissed claims Trump improperly shared classified information with Russian diplomats. He even joked about reprimanding Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for not sharing with the Russian government the secret intel supposedly gained from Trump. Putin suggested Russia might provide records from last week’s White House visit between Trump, Lavrov, and Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak in an attempt to quell speculation. U.S. lawmakers have demanded details about the discussions to determine what Trump told the Russians. Putin blasted “anti-Russian sentiment” in Congress and called U.S. lawmakers “dangerous and unscrupulous.” He also accused them of intentionally “causing the damage to their own country.”