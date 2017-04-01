Protesters demand charges in year-old police shooting

Protesters gathered last night in Baton Rouge, La., after news reports claimed the federal government would not charge two white police officers in the shooting death of an African-American man last summer. Alton Sterling, who was selling CDs outside a convenience store in July, died after officers shot him during a struggle. The officers confronted Sterling after someone called to report a man threatening customers with a gun. The Justice Department has not confirmed claims it does not intend to press charges. On Tuesday, protesters called on Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry to pursue a state civil rights case against the officers, who remain on administrative leave pending the investigation’s outcome. Police maintain Sterling did have a gun. The convenience store owner, who watched the confrontation, said Sterling did not have the gun out while officers tried to arrest him but did see them remove one from his pocket later. Cell phone recordings of the incident sparked outrage, but the police department has not released footage from the officers’ body cameras.