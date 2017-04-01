Prosecutor drops rape case against WikiLeaks founder

Sweden’s top prosecutor today dropped a rape investigation involving WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years, saying there was no chance of arresting him “in the foreseeable future.” Assange, 45, took refuge in Ecuador’s embassy in London in 2012 to escape extradition to Sweden. He is still wanted in Britain for jumping bail and could face prosecution in the United States. It’s not known if U.S. officials have indicted Assange for disclosing state secrets on WikiLeaks. A U.S. Department of Justice spokesman declined to comment on the case. President Donald Trump said last month he would support any decision by the Justice Department to charge Assange.