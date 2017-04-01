Prince Philip announces retirement

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, will retire from his royal duties this fall after 65 years as the queen’s consort, Buckingham Palace said today. Philip, 95, has suffered from heart disease and other health problems in recent years but still maintained a busy public schedule. A member of the Greek royal family in exile, he married Elizabeth in 1947 and gave up his naval career to support her when she became queen in 1952. He has never been king because women do not automatically confer their titles to their husbands under British law. The queen, who turned 91 last month, has indicated she does not plan to retire. She has, however, reduced her workload considerably in recent years as her children and grandchildren have taken on more responsibility.