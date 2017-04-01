President Trump urges Liberty University grads to overcome the impossible

President Donald Trump told graduates of Liberty University on Saturday to follow their convictions and be willing to stand up to criticism from those who don’t have the courage to do what is right, reminding them, “Nothing worth doing ever, ever, ever came easy.” More than 18,000 graduating students and their families, along with faculty and staff, filled the evangelical school’s football stadium in Lynchburg, Va., to hear Trump’s first commencement speech as president, where he told them to “treat the word ‘impossible’ as nothing more than motivation,” and to embrace being called an “outsider,” because, “It’s the outsiders who change the world.” Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr. was a major Trump supporter during the 2016 presidential campaign and continues to praise his actions since taking office. “I really don’t think any other president has done more for evangelicals and the faith community in four months than President Trump has,” Falwell told The Associated Press in a telephone interview on Friday. Falwell presented Trump with an honorary doctorate of laws degree during the ceremony.