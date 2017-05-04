Pence prays with middle schoolers on National Day of Prayer

Vice President Mike Pence took a break from his busy schedule today to pray with a group of middle schoolers from Georgia. The eighth-grade students from Mount Paran Christian School, north west of Atlanta, were on a trip to Washington and ran into Pence during a stop at the White House. Today is the National Day of Prayer, during which churches and groups from across the country set aside a special time to pray for the country and its leaders. A formal event is planned for later today in the nation’s capital. The annual day of prayer began in 1952, with the first national observance taking place in 1983 at Constitution Hall. President Ronald Reagan designated the first Thursday in May as the annual National Day of Prayer in 1988. This year’s verse is Daniel 9:19: “O Lord, hear; O Lord, forgive. O Lord, pay attention and act. Delay not, for your own sake, O my God, because your city and your people are called by your name.”