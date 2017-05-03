Palestinian lies

President Trump has said he wants to make the ultimate deal and achieve peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

Last week, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, in a meeting at the White House with President Trump, made a statement that only underscores the danger for President Trump, not to mention Israel. That is, Abbas’ willingness to say publicly whatever he needs to say.

Abbas said:

“Mr. President, I affirm to you that we are raising our youth, our children, our grandchildren in a culture of peace. And we are endeavoring to bring about security, freedom, and peace for our children to live like the other children in the world, along with the Israeli children, in peace, freedom, and security”

That is a flat-out lie, as even a cursory Google search or visit to the Palestinian Media Watch website proves. Candidate Trump correctly saw the problem 14 months ago in a speech to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee:

“In Palestinian textbooks and mosques, you’ve got a culture of hatred that has been fomenting there for years. And if we want to achieve peace, they’ve got to go out and they’ve got to start this educational process. They have to end education of hatred.”

President Trump should re-read his AIPAC speech, because he was right to say what he said then. Abbas lied to the president during his visit. And I think Trump ought to expect more lies on his planned trip to Saudi Arabia, his first foreign visit as president. Saudi leaders may promise all sorts of things and tell the president what he wants to hear, but won’t mean it.

As always, the West must pay less attention to what the enemies of Israel say and more attention to what they do.

Listen to Cal Thomas’ commentary on the May 9 edition of The World and Everything in It.