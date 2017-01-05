University of Texas attacker identified as student
Crime | Police have not offered any motive for the brief rampage that left one person dead and several others wounded
by Leigh Jones & Lynde Langdon
Posted 5/01/17, 05:54 pm
UPDATE: The University of Texas police chief has identified the suspect in today's knife attack as Kendrex J. White, a 21-year-old student. White stabbed his victims with a hunting knife. He did not resist arrest when officers ordered him to the ground at gunpoint. The attack occured in a one-block area of the downtown Austin campus.
Police have not offered any motive for the attack.
OUR EARLIER REPORT (4:40 p.m.): A knife attack today at the University of Texas left one person dead and at least three others wounded. Police arrested one suspect at the scene outside the gym. A student who witnessed the attack said she was waiting in line at a food truck when a person with a machete-like knife grabbed the man next to her by the shoulder and stabbed him. Then students began to shout and run away.
The attack occurred in the central campus, just a short walk from the administration building and landmark clock tower that was scene of a mass shooting in 1966. Police have not identified the attacker nor commented on a motive.
Leigh Jones
Leigh lives in Houston with her husband and daughter.
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital.