One dead after car mows down tourists in Times Square

New York’s Times Square erupted in panic this morning when a car drove the wrong way up a busy street and plowed through a crowd of tourists. Police say one person died and 22 others suffered injuries. Officials do not believe the incident was terror-related but dispatched a bomb squad to check the car, just in case. The driver, a 26-year-old Bronx resident, had a history of drunk driving and appeared to be intoxicated at the scene. After the car stopped, the as-yet unidentified driver climbed out and tried to run. Bystanders tackled and held him for police. The man is undergoing tests to determine his blood alcohol level. Times Square, popular with tourists and almost always packed with people, has metal posts protecting most of its sidewalks and public plazas. But the barrier does not cover every area.