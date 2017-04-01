Officer charged with murder in death of teen

A Dallas-area police officer turned himself in to face murder charges Friday in the shooting death of a teenager. Fifteen-year-old Jordan Edwards was in a car full of youth leaving an unruly party in Balch Springs, Texas, on April 29. Officer Roy Oliver allegedly fired a rifle at the car, shattering a window and hitting Edwards, who was African-American. In a statement released Friday, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said there was evidence Oliver “intended to cause serious bodily injury and commit an act clearly dangerous to human life that caused the death.” Oliver was fired Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting.