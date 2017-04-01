North Korea takes another American hostage

North Korea has detained another U.S. citizen, bringing to three the total number of Americans languishing in the totalitarian regime’s prisons. Officials have accused Kim Sang Dok, a 58-year-old accounting instructor at Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, of alleged acts of hostility aimed at overthrowing the country. They arrested him April 22 as he tried to board a flight to China with his wife. North Korea has a long history of using American prisoners as bargaining chips in its geopolitical bid to gain world significance. Pyongyang has faced down growing criticism in recent months over its weapons tests and nuclear ambitions, even drawing rebukes from its strongest ally, China. Another missile test conducted over the weekend failed, according to South Korean intelligence. In addition to Kim, North Korea is holding Otto Warmbier, serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts, and Kim Dong Chul, serving a 10-year term with hard labor for alleged espionage.