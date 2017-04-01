North Korea successfully fires missile into the Sea of Japan

North Korea tested a ballistic missile Sunday that flew as far as 500 miles before landing in the Sea of Japan, according to South Korean, Japanese, and U.S. militaries officials. It wasn’t immediately clear what type of ballistic missile was launched, although the U.S. Pacific Command said that “the flight is not consistent with an intercontinental ballistic missile.” Past North Korean missiles have flown farther than 500 miles in tests, landing closer to Japan, but Sunday’s launch comes after a series of high-profile failures. North Korea is reportedly working on mastering technology to launch nuclear-tipped missiles that can reach the U.S. mainland. New South Korean President Moon Jae-in, a liberal who favors a softer approach to North Korea than his conservative predecessors, called an emergency national security meeting Sunday but didn't immediately make any statements on the launch.