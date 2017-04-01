North Korea celebrates long-range missile test

North Korea successfully launched what appears to be a medium- to long-range ballistic rocket on Sunday. This morning, the official Korean Central News Agency claimed the missile was “capable of carrying a large, heavy nuclear warhead.” Leader Kim Jong Un jubilantly celebrated the launch despite condemnation from Seoul, Tokyo, Washington, and Moscow. He promised more nuclear and missile tests in the near future. Kim also repeated previous claims North Korea has the capability to strike the U.S. mainland and Pacific holdings. The rocket launched Sunday flew 490 miles and reached a maximum altitude of 1,310 miles, soaring for about 30 minutes before splashing down in the Sea of Japan. South Korea’s Defense Ministry said it is unlikely the North has achieved the technological capability to return a warhead safely back into the atmosphere. But intelligence agencies have underestimated the North’s capabilities before. Kim is scrambling to build his own nuclear arsenal, although experts do not yet believe he has a small enough warhead to fit a long-range rocket.