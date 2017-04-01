More than a dozen dead in concert explosion in England
Posted on Monday, May 22, 2017, at 8:37 pm
At least 19 people were confirmed dead after an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. Police said they were investigating it as an act of terror. Witnesses reported hearing a bomb-like bang near the bars in Manchester Arena. Concert-goers fled the venue through a sea of pink balloons. The singer was not injured. Police advised the public to avoid the area and closed down a nearby train station.