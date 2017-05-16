Lawmakers want transcript of Trump talk with Russians

WASHINGTON—Trump administration officials are doubling down on claims the president did not improperly disclose classified information to Russian officials last week, despite growing calls from lawmakers for more details about the conversation.

“What the president discussed with the foreign minister was wholly appropriate to that conversation,” National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster insisted Tuesday. “And it was consistent with the routine sharing of information between the president and any leaders with whom he’s engaged.”

The Washington Post reported Monday that during a meeting with Russia’s foreign minister and ambassador, President Donald Trump disclosed a critical source of intelligence on Islamic State. McMaster immediately called the story false and said Trump’s conversation did not threaten national security or relationships with U.S. allies. He told reporters Tuesday he stands by that statement. But a growing list of bipartisan lawmakers are asking for a full briefing on what exactly the president revealed to the Russians.

McMaster would not verify whether Trump disclosed classified information or not. He said “the premise” of the report is false because Trump did not compromise national security. McMaster emphasized Trump did not reveal any intelligence sources or methods and claimed what he said was appropriate within the context of the meeting.

The Post report did not claim Trump disclosed any sources and methods but said he divulged a “code word” that potentially could be used to breach intelligence secrets.

The president took to Twitter this morning to defend his comments as well within his rights as commander in chief.

“As president I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety,” Trump wrote.

But Democrats quickly used the report to question Trump’s relationship with Russia and fitness to protect sensitive information.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the Senate floor Tuesday morning the White House should immediately provide transcripts of last week’s meeting to the congressional intelligence committees.

“Given the gravity of the matter, we need to be able to quickly assess whether or not this report is true and what exactly was said,” Schumer said. “And if the president has nothing to hide, he should direct that the transcript of the meeting be made available.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., declined in an interview with Bloomberg to say whether he thinks the report is true but said, at the very least, it’s a distraction: “I think we could do with a little less drama from the White House on a lot of things, so that we can focus on our agenda.”

Other Republicans offered more outspoken criticism over the allegation.

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., released a statement Tuesday morning calling the news “deeply disturbing.”

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said the White House needs to brief the Senate Intelligence Committee as soon as possible to clear up the confusion.

“The disclosure of highly classified information has the potential to jeopardize sources and to discourage our allies from sharing future information vital to our security,” Collins said. “There are conflicting reports about whether or not President Trump disclosed sensitive information to the Russians. Although the president has the legal authority to disclose classified information, it would be very troubling if he did share such sensitive reporting with the Russians.”

McMaster said both he and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson were in the room during Trump’s meeting with Russian officials and insisted neither believe the president said anything inappropriate.

But the national security adviser confirmed speculation Trump disclosed the information in the moment and did not consult him or other White House staff beforehand.

“He made the decision in the context of the conversation, which was wholly appropriate,” McMaster said.