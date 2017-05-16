Lawmakers want transcript of Trump talk with Russians
Politics | National security adviser insists the president did not improperly disclose classified information
by Evan Wilt
Posted 5/16/17, 02:18 pm
WASHINGTON—Trump administration officials are doubling down on claims the president did not improperly disclose classified information to Russian officials last week, despite growing calls from lawmakers for more details about the conversation.
“What the president discussed with the foreign minister was wholly appropriate to that conversation,” National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster insisted Tuesday. “And it was consistent with the routine sharing of information between the president and any leaders with whom he’s engaged.”
The Washington Post reported Monday that during a meeting with Russia’s foreign minister and ambassador, President Donald Trump disclosed a critical source of intelligence on Islamic State. McMaster immediately called the story false and said Trump’s conversation did not threaten national security or relationships with U.S. allies. He told reporters Tuesday he stands by that statement. But a growing list of bipartisan lawmakers are asking for a full briefing on what exactly the president revealed to the Russians.
McMaster would not verify whether Trump disclosed classified information or not. He said “the premise” of the report is false because Trump did not compromise national security. McMaster emphasized Trump did not reveal any intelligence sources or methods and claimed what he said was appropriate within the context of the meeting.
The Post report did not claim Trump disclosed any sources and methods but said he divulged a “code word” that potentially could be used to breach intelligence secrets.
The president took to Twitter this morning to defend his comments as well within his rights as commander in chief.
“As president I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety,” Trump wrote.
But Democrats quickly used the report to question Trump’s relationship with Russia and fitness to protect sensitive information.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the Senate floor Tuesday morning the White House should immediately provide transcripts of last week’s meeting to the congressional intelligence committees.
“Given the gravity of the matter, we need to be able to quickly assess whether or not this report is true and what exactly was said,” Schumer said. “And if the president has nothing to hide, he should direct that the transcript of the meeting be made available.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., declined in an interview with Bloomberg to say whether he thinks the report is true but said, at the very least, it’s a distraction: “I think we could do with a little less drama from the White House on a lot of things, so that we can focus on our agenda.”
Other Republicans offered more outspoken criticism over the allegation.
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., released a statement Tuesday morning calling the news “deeply disturbing.”
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said the White House needs to brief the Senate Intelligence Committee as soon as possible to clear up the confusion.
“The disclosure of highly classified information has the potential to jeopardize sources and to discourage our allies from sharing future information vital to our security,” Collins said. “There are conflicting reports about whether or not President Trump disclosed sensitive information to the Russians. Although the president has the legal authority to disclose classified information, it would be very troubling if he did share such sensitive reporting with the Russians.”
McMaster said both he and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson were in the room during Trump’s meeting with Russian officials and insisted neither believe the president said anything inappropriate.
But the national security adviser confirmed speculation Trump disclosed the information in the moment and did not consult him or other White House staff beforehand.
“He made the decision in the context of the conversation, which was wholly appropriate,” McMaster said.
GracedPosted: Tue, 05/16/2017 05:17 pm
Never once since Jan. 20 have I thought "Man, I wish I had voted for Trump instead of McMullin." My conviction of his danger has only increased, despite the bones he's thrown to conservative voters.
This is unconscionable. Why every single Republican is not completely backing away from him is beyond me. Why any supporter still stands by him is beyond me.
After Comey's firing I said that I could never trust the Republicans to seriously evaluate a Trump nominee, since so many defended his actions. They have shown their true colors. Whatever is popular, not what is right.
This is not a time for cautious words. This is a time for radical actions. I don't care what they are saying behind the scenes. I want the emails from my representative and senators to start reflecting the shock and concern about these actions, not the mealy-mouthed quasi-support that they continue to state. And yes, I will let them know that.
Steve SoCalPosted: Tue, 05/16/2017 05:19 pm
Hopefully there was nothing damaging shared... which I doubt based on the word of those who were there. The Trump haters are practically frothing at the mouth with excitement over the damage they might be able to cause by pumping up this possible story. All that matters to a lot of liberal progressives right now is undermining the President... it is not genuine concern for the welfare of our country. If their idols had done the exact same thing, there would be nothing in the news.
GracedPosted: Tue, 05/16/2017 05:28 pm
The biggest problem is not the content of what might have been shared but the effect on our allies ability to trust us with information. The information wasn't ours to share. From the reports I've read he gave specific cities where the intelligence was gathered, thereby opening the door for ISIS to learn where the other nation has intelligence operatives. Very dangerous indeed.
John KloostermanPosted: Tue, 05/16/2017 05:53 pm
Then the speediest way to limit such damage from "Trump haters" is by showing there's no story here, like through a briefing such as the lawmakers are asking for.
John KloostermanPosted: Tue, 05/16/2017 05:51 pm
WPost: Trump gave Russia a code word.
McMasters: No, he didn't.
White House: No. No, no no. That's ridiculous.
Trump supporters: Fake news!
Trump: Yeah, I totally gave them information.
Literally everyone: Dang it, Donald!
Joanna and StevePosted: Tue, 05/16/2017 05:52 pm
Can we have the transcripts of Bill Clinton and Loretta Lynch's "chance" meetiing on the tarmac and we have to have all of Hillary Clinton's emails first..... You first, your turn..