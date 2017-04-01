Lawmakers urge apolitical pick for new FBI director

WASHINGTON—The White House began interviewing candidates over the weekend to replace former FBI Director James Comey, hoping a quick decision will quell the controversial firing’s political fallout.

President Donald Trump’s decision to fire Comey sparked bipartisan discontent last week and raised questions about the timing and the president’s motive. The White House offered conflicting narratives in the aftermath, deepening concerns. Trump now hopes to put the scandal behind him by nominating a new FBI director as soon as possible.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his staff interviewed at least eight candidates over the weekend, and Trump suggested to reporters an announcement could come as soon as Friday. Meanwhile, Democrats are gearing up for a potential fight to hold a nominee hostage, unless the Justice Department appoints a special prosecutor to take over the FBI’s Russia investigation. Lawmakers from both parties are advocating for a less political bureau leader to restore the nation’s trust in its premier law enforcement agency.

“The FBI’s a really special institution, and the American people need to know they can believe in it,” Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., told CBS This Morning on Monday. “I think we have a crisis of public trust right now and we need to restore that.”

In the days since Trump fired Comey, several candidates have emerged as frontrunners to replace him.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, met with Sessions on Saturday. Cornyn has never worked for the Department of Justice but he’s a well-liked, former state judge and Texas attorney general who’s familiar with the FBI through his work on the Senate Judiciary and Intelligence committees—which provide oversight to the bureau.

Despite Cornyn’s qualifications for the position, even his Republican colleagues say he might not be the right fit given the current political climate.

“John Cornyn, under normal circumstances, would be a superb choice to be FBI director, but these are not normal circumstances,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told NBC’s Meet the Press.

Another leading candidate is ex-FBI agent and former Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., who also interviewed with Sessions over the weekend. Rogers previously chaired the House Intelligence Committee and received an endorsement from the FBI Agents Association, which represents more than 13,000 current and retired agents. But because of his political background, some lawmakers are skeptical.

Others under consideration include acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, New York Appeals Court Judge Michael Garcia, and former Assistant Attorney General Alice Fisher.

“I think the process is going to go quickly,” Trump told reporters Saturday on board Air Force One. “Almost all of them are very well known. They’ve been vetted over their lifetime, essentially.”

FBI directors need the approval of at least 51 senators to begin a 10-year term. The Senate confirmed Comey 93-1 in 2013. But Democrats are furious over how the White House treated Comey, who had more than six years remaining in his term, and plan to stage a fight over whoever Trump picks next.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he’s worried about what Comey’s firing means for the FBI’s active investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and any possible collusion with Trump or his associates. Schumer said the FBI may be too politically charged to complete the inquiry and has demanded the Department of Justice hand over the investigation to a special prosecutor.

Schumer told CNN on Sunday Democrats are considering blocking any nominee unless a special prosecutor takes over. He said he will discuss the idea with the full Democratic caucus this week to gauge support.

But Republicans have a 52-48 majority in the Senate and could confirm a new FBI director without any Democratic votes.

Meanwhile, senators have many unanswered questions for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein—who agreed to brief the full Senate this week on Comey’s firing, at Schumer’s request. The White House press team originally said Trump made the decision to fire Comey only after he received a recommendation from Rosenstein. But Trump denied that in an interview with NBC last week, saying he planned to fire Comey regardless of Rosenstein’s suggestion.