Kushner-China investment deal raises conflict concerns

A marketing pitch to investors in China is raising eyebrows in Washington. Kushner Companies, an enterprise run by relatives of presidential son-in-law and top adviser Jared Kushner, is seeking investors for a $150 million luxury apartment development in New Jersey. For $500,000, investors can earn an EB-5 visa, which grants the right to live in the United States for two years and a path to permanent residency. The money-for-visa pitch is nothing new or unique to Kushner Companies. But critics say the company appears to be trying to capitalize on Jared Kushner’s newfound political clout. During a presentation in Beijing, Kushner’s sister, Nicole Meyer, mentioned her brother’s former connection to the company and said the New Jersey project “means a lot to me and my entire family.” Kushner has stepped back from his family’s real estate business but continues to benefit from a $600 million stake in it and other investments. Kushner also has played a key role in U.S.-China relations in recent months, brokering meetings between President Donald Trump and high-level Chinese government officials.