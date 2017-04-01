Jim DeMint out as head of Heritage Foundation

Jim DeMint has resigned as president of the Heritage Foundation at the unanimous request of the organization’s board. Heritage founder Ed Feulner will replace DeMint temporarily while the board searches for a successor. Feulner, who led Heritage for three decades, most recently served on President Donald Trump’s transition team. In his statement announcing DeMint’s resignation, Heritage board chairman Thomas A. Saunders III blamed DeMint and his “closest advisers” for failing to resolve “significant and worsening management issues that led to a breakdown of internal communications and cooperation.” Saunders said the board was “compelled to take action.” Rumors of turmoil at Heritage surfaced last week, and Saunders acknowledged the leak in his statement. He said the board wanted to “resolve this matter amicably” before making the situation public.