ISIS claims attack in Pakistan that kills 25

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an assassination attempt against the deputy leader of Pakistan’s senate. The attack in the country's southwestern Baluchistan province killed 25 and wounded dozens of other bystanders. Abdul Ghafoor Haideri suffered minor cuts and bruises. He told local media outlets he had no idea why extremists targeted him. Baluchistan has been a hotbed of militant activity, with attacks continuing despite a government crackdown. But Haideri’s political party is pro-Taliban and its leader, Fazlur Rehman, is known for his anti-U.S. stance. The party operates hundreds of Islamic Sunni seminaries throughout Baluchistan. Most radical Islamist attacks in the region have targeted Pakistan’s minority Shiite Muslims.