ICE completes ‘record’ anti-gang sweep

Federal immigration agents joined an anti-gang sweep this week that netted 1,300 accused criminal across the country. But only about one-third were foreigners. Among those arrested, 384 are illegal immigrants, while 61 had permission to live in the United States. Immigration and Customs Enforcement filed administrative immigration charges against 280 of them. The 1,098 alleged gang members came from the Bloods, Surenos, MS-13, and Crips organizations. Others arrested don’t face gang-related charges. The Trump administration pledged a crackdown on street gangs as part of its border security and immigration enforcement strategy. Officials say the latest operation, which started in March and ended this week, is among the largest and netted some of the country’s most dangerous gang members.