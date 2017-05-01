Hassan Rouhani wins second term as Iran’s president

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani won reelection Friday in a contest seen as a referendum on his relatively moderate policies. About 70 percent of voters cast ballots in the election, giving Rouhani a 57 percent victory. His closest challenge came from hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi, who had the backing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Rouhani celebrated his victory on Twitter, which is banned by government censors: “Great nation of Iran, you are the winner of the election. I humbly bow down before you. I will remain loyal to my promises to you,” he tweeted. Rouhani has championed more liberal policies, both at home and abroad, but the country ultimately remains under Khamenei’s control. The first international congratulations for Rouhani came from Syria’s Bashar al Assad, who’s enjoyed strong support from the Iranian regime.