Government eases healthy school lunch rules

The Trump administration rolled back some school lunch nutrition requirements today, easing limits on salt and mandates for whole grains. The changes are designed to make it easier for schools to comply with federal rules, which they must do in order to receive funds for free and reduced lunch programs. The Obama administration set the new restrictions in 2012 as part of first lady Michelle Obama’s campaign to fight childhood obesity. But they quickly faced criticism for being so healthy kids refused to eat. "If kids aren't eating the food, and it's ending up in the trash, they aren't getting any nutrition—thus undermining the intent of the program," said newly appointed Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, who traveled to a school in Leesburg, Va., to make the announcement.