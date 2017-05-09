Globe Trot: Russians, Comey, Li, and Ahok

RUSSIA: U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met this morning with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, and you just have to read the transcript.

The bombshell firing of FBI Director James Comey late yesterday followed Comey’s troubling testimony before a congressional panel last week about his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation. It also came after he requested additional funding to continue an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, which could include Trump campaign involvement.

Not all Republicans are buying the Trump rationale, and a few like Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., will have a lot of say in calling a select committee to continue the Russian investigation and creating pressure for a special prosecutor, a decision that ultimately rests with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

There were plenty of signals Comey was in trouble, but President Trump’s timing is what’s most troublesome. Rosenstein already had signaled weeks ago he believed Comey’s actions were out of bounds, and the long-time federal prosecutor is now the man to watch for next steps.

SOUTH KOREA: The election of Moon Jae-in to replace South Korea’s impeached president is probably more globally significant than the election in France this week, as Moon is likely to shift policy on approaching North Korea at a critical time.

CHINA: Christian human rights lawyer Li Heping has been released following two years in prison and being found guilty on subversion charges. Tortured and force-fed medications, Li has aged 20 years in two (see the photos above). Today, he is gaunt, white-haired, and is missing one finger and part of an ear.

NIGERIA: The recently freed Chibok girls are being held in government rehab, not returned to their families or cared for by churches and communities.

INDONESIA: A candlelight vigil is underway in Jakarta for former Gov. Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, popularly known as “Ahok.” The prominent Christian official was found guilty yesterday of blaspheming Islam and sentenced to two years in prison, despite prosecutors recommending there was not enough evidence to convict him.

Background on the case, plus an interview with Ahok pre-verdict, where he said:

“I see this as a historic opportunity for our nation, if we can continue to build our nation according to our constitution, which says we are a united country based on unity in diversity. I am grateful that history has chosen me to be in this position today.”

AUSTRALIA: Sydney Opera House is about to undergo a needed overhaul after “trying to keep alive 1950s technology.”