Flynn to invoke the Fifth Amendment

President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will invoke the Fifth Amendment to avoid complying with a Senate Intelligence Committee subpoena, according to The Associated Press. Trump demanded Flynn’s resignation in February after he misled the Trump administration about his conversations with Russian officials between the election and the inauguration. Flynn is now at the center of multiple inquiries into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election and any possible collusion with Trump or his associates. Flynn offered to comply with investigators in exchange for immunity, but no agency accepted. Instead, the Senate Intelligence Committee issued a subpoena earlier this month to force Flynn to turn over personal documents and to answer questions from lawmakers. Today, Flynn’s lawyers plan to deliver a letter to the committee stating the former White House aide cannot comply with the summons. The letter reportedly cites an “escalating public frenzy against him” and notes “any testimony he provides could be used against him.”