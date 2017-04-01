FBI launches hate crime investigation in college knife attack

The FBI is investigating a weekend stabbing attack at the University of Maryland as a possible hate crime. Sean Christopher Urbanski, 22, is accused of stabbing Richard Collins III, 23, early Saturday morning in what at first appeared to be a random attack. Although Collins was African-American and Urbanski is white, police initially said they had no reason to think race motivated the attack. But investigators later learned Urbanski belonged to a Facebook group called “Alt-Reich: Nation,” in which members share racists posts. Collins had just been commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army and would have received his diploma from Bowie State on Tuesday. He was visiting friends at the University of Maryland when the attack happened. Urbanski has been charged with first- and second-degree murder as well as first-degree assault. University of Maryland Police Chief David Mitchell said the incident had spread fear across campus, where students and families celebrated graduation on Sunday.