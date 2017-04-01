Facebook ramps up crime-watch efforts

Facebook announced plans today to hire 3,000 more staffers to help police the social media network for posts depicting violent crime and other questionable content. The company already has 4,500 employees tasked with policing community content. But several recent cases in which murderers posted videos of their deeds proved the need for additional scrutiny, company executives said. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook reviews “millions of reports” every week from users concerned about the content of posts, photos, or videos. But the crime-watch team could quickly become censors. Zuckerberg said the reviewers also will do a better job of removing objectionable content, including “hate speech.” Other social media networks have classified Christian views on homosexuality and gender as violations of policies against offensive language.