Disjointed galaxy

It’s intriguing to note that the self-dubbed Star-Lord, Marvel’s first millennial, is also the first major cinematic superhero to have a deadbeat dad. Superman, Batman, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Thor—all, even if they were orphaned, had fathers they could feel proud of and look to as moral compasses. Peter Quill had no such advantage and was forced to learn to navigate the galaxy on his own. His love interest Gamora was worse off, contending with an abusive childhood. Rocket bears his own scars of being a test-tube creation with no real parentage.
Guardians 2 doesn’t shy away from showing the fallout of negligent parents. Or from suggesting that the modern notion that a family can be created from any group of people who love one another may have been forged from necessity.
It’s a shame then that with such a relevant premise, Gunn buries it in the chaos of too many confusing plotlines. The gold empresses and Ravagers hunting the Guardians provide a few thrilling chase scenes at the outset, but their continued involvement in the larger story allows Gunn precious little time to develop a villain as singular and significant as Ronan the Accuser was.
Ronan, the ascetic rule keeper who wanted to “cleanse” the galaxy of behavior offensive to his culture, made the perfect opponent to All-American, freewheeling Peter. Without giving away spoilers, this time out, the bad guy is even more freewheeling than Peter, working from a worldview that the powerful don’t have to abide by the rules or morality of the little people. This should have presented some fascinating ideological challenges to Peter and his gang given their backgrounds and experiences with Ronan.
But the time to develop the theme is wasted with lots of literal tail chasing as the team splits up and goes on separate adventures. The emotional family theme thus lacks the punch it could have had and is no match for the ingenious symbolic ending to the first film. It’s still a fun popcorn ride, but not much more.