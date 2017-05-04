Disjointed galaxy

There’s an old maxim among fiction writers that your story is only as good as your villain. It’s a concept Guardians of the Galaxy writer/director James Gunn would have done well to remember. Because despite near-constant jokes, eye-popping set pieces, and an adorable little sprout named Baby Groot, Guardians Vol. 2 feels as if it’s missing something. That something is an antagonist capable of producing high stakes.

While Gunn co-wrote the first Guardians with Nicole Perlman, this time he penned the script alone, which could account for why the plot often feels disjointed and rambling. The hallmarks that made the first movie a hit are still there. Chris Pratt as Peter Quill still makes an appealing half-arrogant, half-vulnerable hero while his galactic sidekicks, including mutant raccoon Rocket (Bradley Cooper), warrior babe Gamora (Zoe Saldana), and blue muscleman Drax (Dave Bautista) still offer plenty of opportunity for infighting and banter.

But this time there’s something manic about many of their punchlines (the extra helpings of PG-13 language that come with them are more of a bummer than usual considering how many kids will be clamoring to see little Groot). Rather than flowing naturally out of the characters, as it did in the first film, the dialogue often feels as if Gunn wrote it merely to fill some sort of joke quota. Extended fight scenes set to ’70s pop songs play a similar role—as if they’re simply there to check a box audiences loved in the first film. Only this time the soundtrack isn’t nearly so awesome. Sorry, but Looking Glass’ “Brandi” can’t hold a candle to Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s “Ain't No Mountain High Enough,” never mind Blue Swede’s “Hooked on a Feeling.”

The bigger problem, however, comes when the “small g” god, Ego (Kurt Russell), arrives on the scene to inform Peter he’s his long-lost father. Ego offers to fill the hole in Peter’s heart that cries out for a dad. Gamora, who has father issues of her own, is naturally suspicious but nonetheless agrees to leave Rocket and Baby Groot behind while she and Drax accompany Peter to Ego’s distant home planet.