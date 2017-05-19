Design flaws

In the first scene of Alien: Covenant, billionaire space-exploration funder Peter Weyland (Guy Pearce) posits that the only thing that matters in life is discovering the answers to two questions: Who made us and for what purpose?

The scene is a flashback that occurs before the events that unfolded in 2012’s Prometheus, the prequel to both Covenant and the original 1979 classic, Alien. Weyland then tells his android David (Michael Fassbender) that he doesn’t believe it’s possible for humanity, infinitely complex and capable of such genius and creativity, to be the product of accidental evolution. Such design must have an engineer.

The scene is rife with thematic portent as David, himself, is a brilliantly constructed entity. And, as we saw in Prometheus and even further in this film, he is capable of free will that runs counter to his creator’s intended design.

These are weighty concepts that, for a time, seemed to preoccupy writer/director Ridley Scott’s work. Certainly, they did in Prometheus. Unfortunately, beyond the opening scene, Scott doesn’t use much of the story to extend the discussion and instead goes right for the jugular (and spine and stomach, and oh, just about any body part capable of being ripped off and squirting blood).