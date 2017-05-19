Design flaws

The script makes passing references to religion in the character of Christopher Oram (Billy Crudup), captain of a ship carrying 2,000 colonists to a new, hospitable planet. Oram frets that his beliefs have undermined his career, complaining, “If you’re a person of faith, the company thinks you’re an extremist and not to be trusted with authority.”
To be fair, given all the decisions Oram makes after this, his superiors would be perfectly right to think he can’t be trusted with authority, person of faith or no. After a mysterious transmission arrives from an unmapped planet midway through their journey, nearly every decision he and his crew members make is idiotic beyond belief.
First, they scuttle their minutely researched, years-in-the-making plans and decide on a whim to visit said planet. Once there, despite the fact that they’re supposed to be a team of highly trained military and scientific specialists, they wander into calamity with no more forethought than a bunch of teenagers in a cheap slasher flick.