Crossing-the-tracks tragedy for Erickson family

John R. Erickson, author of the Hank the Cowdog books, lost a beloved granddaughter on Saturday.

ReAnna Wilson, 13, who lived in a town called Canadian in the Texas panhandle, was walking across the railroad tracks just after 5 p.m. when a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train hit her.

Hemphill County Sheriff Nathan Lewis said ReAnna, walking east into town, stopped to let a northbound train pass. He said she then stepped onto the tracks, holding a cellphone, with earbud headphones in her ears. A southbound train hit her.

Burlington spokesman Joseph Faust told myhighplains.com the train was traveling 55 miles per hour. A train going at that speed takes about 1 mile to stop. The lead locomotive was camera equipped, so the sheriff and the company will review that footage.

The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. tomorrow in Canadian’s First United Methodist Church. Two months ago a huge prairie fire destroyed Erickson’s home.