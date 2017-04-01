Confederate monument removal continues in New Orleans

A Confederate monument to Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard came down early today in New Orleans as defiant supporters waved Confederate battle flags. The statue was the third of four Confederate memorials slated for removal under a plan approved by the City Council over a year ago. Workers took down the monument overnight to minimize the threat of unrest, but the atmosphere at the removal was mostly peaceful and, at times, celebratory. “While we must honor our history, we will not allow the Confederacy to be put on a pedestal in the heart of New Orleans,” Mayor Mitch Landrieu said in a news release. The final remaining monument honors Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The city said due to “intimidation, threats, and violence, serious safety concerns remain” so it would not announce a timeline for that statue’s removal.