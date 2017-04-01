Comey: No good options in Clinton email decision

FBI Director James Comey told lawmakers this morning he faced a decision between “bad” and “catastrophic” when confronted with emails potentially related to Hillary Clinton’s work at the State Department two weeks before last year’s presidential election. In testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Comey again defended his decision to make the emails public, insisting it wasn’t his job to factor the possible political fallout: “I can’t consider for a second whose political futures will be affected and in what way. We have to ask ourselves what is the right thing to do and then do it.” Clinton continues to insist Comey cost her the election, telling an interviewer earlier this week that if not for the controversial FBI announcement she would be America’s president. Comey said in considering all his options, he never saw one that included inaction.