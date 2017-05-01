Comey agrees to testify before Congress

Former FBI Director James Comey agreed Friday to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee sometime after Memorial Day. Lawmakers have not set a date for the hearing. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., said the committee wants to talk to Comey about his role in the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election. In announcing the planned hearing, Burr said he hoped Comey’s testimony would clear up some of the speculation swirling since President Donald Trump abruptly fired him last week. The former FBI director has kept mum so far about his relationship with Trump and the Russia investigation. Unconfirmed reports claim Trump asked Comey to drop the probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn and asked Comey to pledge loyalty to his administration. Democrats also speculate Trump fired Comey because the FBI was getting close to revealing links between the Trump team and Russia.