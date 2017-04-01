Comey accused of telling a tall tale about Clinton emails

Multiple news reports allege FBI Director James Comey grossly exaggerated his testimony to Congress that a top aide to Hillary Clinton forwarded “hundreds and thousands” of emails to her husband’s laptop. Comey made the statement last week to the Senate Judiciary Committee while answering questions about the FBI’s investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server as secretary of state. He claimed Clinton adviser Huma Abedin sent the emails, some of which contained classified information, to her husband, disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner, so he could print them. Today, the website ProPublica reported, and others confirmed, that Abedin only forwarded a handful of emails. Other emails that wound up on Weiner’s computer might have been inadvertently uploaded when Abedin backed up her Blackberry, officials said. ProPublica reported the FBI was considering sending a clarification letter to the Senate to correct Comey’s remarks.