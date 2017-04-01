Chris Cornell dies hours after Detroit concert

Rocker Chris Cornell died late Wednesday after hanging himself in a Detroit hotel room following what would be his last concert. Cornell was 52. He gained fame as the lead singer of the grunge band Soundgarden but also served as frontman for several other bands, including Audioslave and Temple of the Dog. He collaborated on several movie scores, including the theme song for the 2006 James Bond film, Casino Royale. His band and solo acts sold almost 15 million albums and 8.8 million digital songs in the United States. Cornell didn’t start showing a serious interest in music until he was 16, when he learned to play the drums. By then he had already begun using and then given up drugs, an experience he described as the toughest of his life. Soundgarden’s current tour began in April and was scheduled to end May 27.