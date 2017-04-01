China could be prepping DNA dragnet

China appears to be readying for a mass collection of DNA samples from residents of a heavily Muslim region. The territory of Xinjiang borders several unstable central Asian countries, including Afghanistan, and has experienced violent attacks blamed on separatists from the native Uighur Islamic community. Last year, Chinese authorities reportedly required Xinjiang residents to provide DNA samples, fingerprints, and voice records to obtain passports or travel outside the country. Police say they have purchased at least $8.7 million in equipment to analyze DNA samples. Human rights advocates worry the mass collection could be used as a tool of oppression in the region.